Born and raised in New Orleans, this 28-year-old change agent recently returned to his native turf after living in Boston for 10 years. Analyzing sales and marketing strategies for local companies, Brady Finney helps advance the NOTC’s mission to integrate the efforts of business, government, education and venture capital. “The New Orleans Technology Council wants to help city government understand the benefits of bringing the technology industry into this city. We say, ‘Look, if Computer Associates moves an office here, it’s either going to hire 10 local programmers at $65,000 to $125,000 a year or it’s going to bring in workers who will buy houses and grow the community. That’s economic development.'”