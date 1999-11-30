Jim Clinton views New Orleans from a regional perspective. After 10 years as president of the Louisiana Partnership for Technology & Innovation, Clinton joined the Southern Technology Council in April 1999. Now the 53-year-old pioneer works to diversify New Orleans’ economy and spark innovative business conversations.

“The Louisiana Partnership for Technology & Innovation has contributed to the community by encouraging conversations about growth, studying opportunities, and working to understand the impact of a strong research program on community businesses,” he says. “We bring together resources from the academic, political, and private sector in an effort to reinvigorate and diversify the Louisiana economy. We focus on startups and early-stage opportunities that emerge from the private sector or academic sectors.”

Visit the Southern Technology Council on the Web.

Return to Reinventing New Orleans

Return to The Roundtable

Return to Brand U.S.A.: New Orleans

Return to The Business of Partnerships

Return to Models of Success

Return to Recruiting and Retaining Talent

Return to Tech Priority Check