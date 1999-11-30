Harold E. Doley, Jr.

A distinguished member of the New Orleans business community, Harold Doley, Jr. was the first African-American member of the New York Stock Exchange when he began his career there in 1972. Three years later, Doley founded his own financial firm — the realization of a dream that began with a childhood curiosity for business fostered inside his father’s local grocery store. Doley Securities, Inc. specializes in “raising capital for securities issuers, providing secondary market services for institutional investors, and furnishing financial advisory services to institutions, corporations, government and political subdivisions.”

“New Orleans is going to have to move beyond tourism as one of its prime economic thrusts because tourism does not require the type of talent that is necessary to service modern industries,” Doley says. “New Orleans has to diversify its economy and the skills of its labor force.”

Visit Doley Securities, Inc. on the Web.

