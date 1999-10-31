Truly a wonder woman in the rude boys paradise , Corinne Martinez recently finished an internship with the Microsoft Corporation in Washington state. Though not terribly far away from her hometown of Winters, California, Martinez says she discovered a brand new world among her fellow interns — all bright MBA students at esteemed universities across the world. This fall she will return to her editor responsibilities at the B-School’s student newspaper, and her studies in strategy and marketing.

Lighten Up

Be sure to find your sense of humor. You’re going to need it. School can be a very serious thing, especially at the University of Chicago, which has a very academically rigorous program. Also, remember that the view from the balcony is very different from the view on the dance floor. Try and spend time in both places. Perspective is very important. Remember what’s going on here in the great scheme of things. And then put yourself ten years out and look back on it. You might make some different decisions.

Know Your Herd

The biggest mistake first-year students make is following the herd. If you’re going to run with a herd, make sure you know where it’s headed. Make sure you know what you’re doing. People get caught up in doing something because everyone else is and they forget to take stock of their priorities and their objectives. Sometimes they go down a path that ends up either pushing them into a class that they didn’t need to take, or it has them interviewing for jobs that they really don’t want.

Some people go to school because they want a new job at the end of it, so they are very focused on only two things. First, they attend as many presentations as possible because their objective is to learn about every potential employer. Secondly, they worry about their grades because a GPA is very important in some professions.

However, some people are going to school to learn and to advance their career. The first job they get is not a life or death situation. I would put myself in that category.

Manage Yourself

Don’t assume someone will let you know that you need to do something. A lot of times, students assume that because they’re coming to this institution, the school will do whatever it takes to make each individual educational process work. Even if your school is guiding your educational process, you might not like what they’re doing. Involve yourself.

Utilize Orientation Time

The University of Chicago has two weeks of mandatory orientation, with a week of optional activities preceding that. During that orientation time, the objective is to meet your fellow classmates and learn all the branches of the school. Learn who Career Services is, who Student Affairs is, and try to get a pulse on the lay of the land.