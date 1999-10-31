Born Again

When Bowne & Co. first opened the doors of its printing enterprise, the Bank of the United States was still a glimmer in Alexander Hamilton’s eye. In fact, so was the United States itself.

The fate of Britain’s defiant Western colony was dubious at best in 1775, but entrepreneur Robert Bowne was deterred neither by political uprising nor by raging war, and subsequently launched what is now a respected stalwart in the world of financial printing. 224 years later, that pioneer spirit and ironclad vision are guiding Bowne & Co. through perhaps the most fascinating insurrection since the Boston Tea Party: The Internet revolution.

“You would be hard-pressed to find a more traditional brick-and-mortar company,” says Greg Koorhan, Bowne Internet Solution’s vice president for marketing and corporate development. “We are the second-oldest public company in America?but nobody knows who we are because of the traditional business we’ve been in.”

Voted least likely to ruffle its centuries-old feathers, Bowne surprised the finanical printing industry and its own employees two years ago when it launched an “Internet Solutions” division that creates e-commerce solutions and customer relationship-building mechanisms for other financial institutions. Today, the oldest company in one of the world’s oldest professions is learning to balance tradition and technology in order to create a customer-friendly financial-services solution for the 21st Century.

In truth, Bowne’s rebirth was not entirely unexpected. In the 1980s, the company began working with the Securities and Exchange Commission to formulate and test a groundbreaking electronic filing system called EDGAR. Along those same lines, Bowne Digital has been serving personalized print-on-demand financial statements since June 1995, and Bowne Global has been creating localized software for international clients since January 1997. And for decades now, Bowne has been monitoring the ebb and flow of financial tides, waiting for a time when regulations would be lifted and barriers to growth and creativity broken down. When industry leaders began predicting the convergence of investment banks, mutual funds, retail banks, and insurance companies in the early 1990s, Bowne began to visualize a new future for itself.

“Today, more traditional banking institutions are being driven to the Internet against their better judgement by smaller, more nimble companies,” says John Van Pelt, senior interactive architect. “Until recently, the jury was out concerning the profitability of Internet ventures, but as more companies branch out, the profit and return on investment will become clearer. Still, a lot of the older institutions are just trying to keep up with the Joneses, and they’re in a panic mode.”

That panic represents a competitive advantage for Bowne Internet Solutions. As a seasoned participant in the financial process, Bowne has already won the trust of the world’s leading institutions. And a reliable, experienced comrade is exactly what many of those transitioning companies need — not to mention the practical applications of Internet technology, and consulting and development services that Bowne offers.