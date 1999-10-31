Cec Ortiz was a political appointment for the governor of Colorado, heading his small business development centers around the country and later spearheading the state’s Minority Women’s Business Outreach Program. Late in 1998 she was downsized, and left without work. It was time to make some decisions. A 9 to 5 job? Or was it time to expand upon her skill at getting community leaders to the discussion table to a new level? Just six months ago, Ortiz decided to start her own business.

How did you know what to do?

I didn’t. I always knew I was going to be leaving [the governor’s office] because I was an appointment, so there was never a question of me staying so much. But it was more so, “Oh, I can always find a job.” But then I sat down and began to evaluate what was important to me. I was, at that point, forty years old and I got a whole lot of coaching from a lot of folks. I am very blessed to have a lot of great friends in this field. So I just sat with them and said, “What do you think about me being an entrepreneur?”

I did a lot of informational interviews with business owners. And that’s when people said, “You should do this. You’re really good with people and you’re really good at bringing people together, so you can build coalitions where maybe others can’t.” I had two questions that I always asked people: One, “Could I generate business?” And two, “Who are my competitors?”

Talk to me a little bit about your first year. What have been some of the hardest and most rewarding parts?

The good news is that I’m driven, the bad news is that I’m driven, so it’s hard to figure out how to balance work and home, especially when I’m home. I had heard that it’s easy to not want to do work. My problem is it’s hard for me to close the store and go back into my house.

And what have been some of the most rewarding parts of the first year?