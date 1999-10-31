Professor Anthony Paoni boasts a 28-year career in the computer industry. Just as retirement began to loom on the horizon, he was offered at teaching position at Kellogg. He took it, despite a gnawing sense of skepticism. Soon after, that skepticism turned into enthusiasm: “It is so invigorating to be around these students,” he says. “I’ve been telling my wife day in and day out that this is probably the best job I’ve ever had. It’s an incredibly rewarding experience, and it definitely keeps you young.”

Get Connected and Stay Connected

The most powerful resource you have is the social network. Find students with whom you will be working. Utilize them while you’re in school. And stay connected after you leave.

Live and Die by Teamwork

The curriculum at Kellogg is designed so students must work in different groups: for instance, one study group for economics, another for marketing, and yet another for organizational behavior. This constant collaboration helps them not only survive, but thrive in a teamwork-based environment. We emphasize teamwork because it emulates the business world. It’s the common technique to get things done, regardless of whether the project is exciting or mundane.

No Control Freaks, Please

Come with the notion that you are going to be a useful member of a group or a team. If you are a student who is incredibly bright but essentially wants to do it all yourself, you’re going to have a hard time at Kellogg. Instead of trying to control all the work that’s going to be done for a project, take the time to sit down and ask yourself, “OK, how do I leverage the team?”

The Tech-Prep Books I Recommend

The following books might help interested students to prepare for classes in e-commerce:

Unleashing the Killer App: Digital Strategies for Market Dominance by Larry Downes, Chunka Mui, and Nicholas Negroponte

Information Rules: A Strategic Guide to the Network Economy by Carl Shapiro and Hal R. Varian

Net Profit: How to Invest and Compete in the Real World of Internet Business by Peter S. Cohan

Net Gain: Expanding Markets Through Virtual Communities by John Hagel and Arthur G. Armstrong

Learn to Surf

Spend some time learning to become an efficient researcher on the Internet. It’s not that difficult: Go to the portal of your choice, and take the tutorial, which can be found under the help button. As simple as that sounds, most people miss the tutorial. It’s a very useful place where you can learn how to use the Internet effectively.