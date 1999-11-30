How Fast… “Improvisation” has defined the Matthews Media Group since Molly Matthews first set up shop at her dining room table in 1987. Armed with just a laser printer and letterhead, Matthews launched her company with a project at the Pediatric Branch of the National Cancer Institute. That client sprouted more and more projects, like the National Library of Medicine exhibit that won design awards and publicized her new career. In 1994, MMG won three multi-year contracts with the National Institutes of Health, and subsequently grew from a handful of part-time workers and freelancers to about 20 employees. This year, the full-service communications firm expects to claim $10 million in revenues. And MMG is hungry for more.

To what do you contribute your success?

Besides hard work, it was recognizing a niche early on and sticking with it. Recruiting clients for clinical trials now accounts for more than half of our business. Since the 1980s, clinical trial volunteers have become increasingly harder to find because of changes in the health care delivery system. At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry has gotten more competitive, the racial and ethnic diversity of trial participants has become an issue, and pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to conduct more pediatric drug testing. These factors have set the stage for us to dive further into the patient recruitment market.

What are your company’s guiding principles?

Our work rests on a couple of basic principles: to serve our clients with integrity and excellence, to reward and recognize our staff, to contribute to our community, to make money, and to have fun by enjoying each other and our clients. Since the beginning, we have chosen to work with clients whose mission and objectives we admire and want to promote. Because we have the privilege of working in a field that is creative and helps people at the same time, MMG has developed communications campaigns that have educated millions of people on important health issues. Our staff has helped recruit diverse groups of participants to clinical studies in diabetes, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, mental health and other areas. And despite all the hard work it has taken to get where we are, I have never seen a staff that has as a better spirit of cooperation, dedication, and camaraderie than we have today.

What are some of MMG’s landmark accomplishments?

* In the early years, establishing a strong word-of-mouth reputation within the National Institutes of Health based on service and creative work that stood out.

* Winning several big design and production awards which boosted our talented graphic design and audiovisual department.

* Developing a model of working side-by-side with health care professionals in underserved communities to build trust and recruit hard to reach populations for clinical trials.

* Winning our first major government contracts in 1994.

* Breaking into the pharmaceutical industry by implementing clinical trial recruitment campaigns for our first major drug companies in 1997-1998.