Skip Stein

By Fast Company

Skip Stein is a professional consultant in the Management Information Systems field working for Management Systems Consulting, Inc.. An experienced computer systems professional, Stein has worked as a programmer analyst, project manager, operations director and director of development. Now a senior director, Stein serves as coordinator of the Orlando cell of the Company of Friends.

