The Cyber-Edge

Executive white or sandstone? Mist gray or barely blue? It used to be that the résumé paper you chose was also the only way to differentiate your single-sheet biography from all the others vying for your dream job. But as more job seekers take their searches online, and more recruiters troll the Web for candidates, the look of many résumés is changing dramatically.

And why not? You’re more than a dusty degree and some work experience lasered onto a piece of crisp white paper. So why confine yourself to an 8X10 format? Take your credentials online, where you can flaunt your talents in style.

“Web-based résumés can engage all different senses, not just reading print,” explains Rebecca Smith, author of “Electronic Resumes and Online Networking,” and host of the award-winning eRésumés and Resources Web site. “Your audience can choose what kind of information it wants to find out about you.”

With an eRésumé, traditional guidelines no longer apply. Go ahead, use multiple fonts. Add some color. And don’t just highlight your skills — animate them. Better yet, create an interactive package complete with sound bytes, hyperlinks, and graphics. The more engaging your eRésumé, the more likely potential employers are to remember your name when it comes time to arrange an interview or extend an offer.

“What you see, you feel; what you hear, you absorb; what you read, you understand. If you have the opportunity to see it and hear it and read it, you learn it,” explains Joel Donin, director of marketing for the insurance subsidiary of the World Bank of Canada in Toronto. Donin created an eRésumé as part of a self-promotion strategy at a time when he was unsure of his employment future. As it turned out, he didn’t need to seek a new career opportunity — but he still receives three or four inquiries a week from people who stumble across his qualifications on the Web.

“The medium allows for a great degree of personalization,” Donin says. “You can give people an experience, and let them get a sense of your expertise.” By requiring a password to access his site, Donin is able to qualify entrants and create a customized welcome page for each. “It’s audience analysis,” he explains.

A well-designed eRésumé is like a portfolio, a résumé, and a business card all rolled in to one. That makes for a slick presentation — not to mention a more efficient attack when the job search begins.