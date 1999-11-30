Dylan Greene

First Job: Project Manager for webMethods in Fairfax, Virginia. “I’ll be watching the competition and deciding what new features we want to have for our new versions of our software. I’ll be watching our bugs and the timeframe, making up a schedule for the developers and for the testers.”

Job search advice for the Class of 2000: “Internships. Don’t work at Chick-Fil-A or McDonald’s. I’ve been doing internships since high school, and every summer I would try to get a better and better one. Even if the first one isn’t that great, just putting stuff on the resume shows that you are really interested in what you’re doing. It’s not just your major, it’s what you enjoy working on. Also, start good networks through these internships. For example, you work at one company, and they know somebody at another company that would want someone with your experience. Keep on jumping around like that, and you can get a really great job that way.”

What were the most important criteria for you in choosing a first job out of college?

“I asked myself, what can I do for the future? How can I grow? I wasn’t expecting to be a manager from the day of graduation, but that’s perfect, that’s what I was hoping to grow to. And so I see myself growing from that position to being maybe a manager for a larger portion of the company. The company is only three years old. So the people who work there are all entrepreneurs. They’re risk takers and they’re in a very new market, so they’re doing things that haven’t been done before. Those features are exactly what I was looking for.”

How important is money?

“I figured, if the money’s not great, I can always go somewhere else. That’s not the most important thing to me. And I don’t think I’ll have trouble making money if I go elsewhere. As long as the opportunity is great, money will come sooner or later.”