Tim Williamson manages a full-time staff of 11 and oversees aspects of InsideNewOrleans.com ranging from editorial content and technology to marketing efforts and community relations. Williamson, 34, is a native of New Orleans who left the city for a decade and moved back last year to launch the New Orleans studio.

“The new economy in New Orleans will be driven by a new group of New Orleanians who are really focused on the technology industry,” he says. “There’s a tension between this group and traditional business circles in New Orleans because these tech-minded individuals are doing business a little different. It’s extremely exciting. The energy is driven from passionate New Orleanians who’ve moved back to the area and want to make something happen here. The city is starting to understand this fresh mentality as local stars emerge and local companies produce results.”

Visit Cox Interactive Media of New Orleans on the Web.

Return to Reinventing New Orleans

Return to The Roundtable

Return to Brand U.S.A.: New Orleans