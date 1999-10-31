Back in 1985, at the height of the Sally Struthers “starving children” ad campaign, the Western world felt pretty charitable about the help it was lending to third world countries around the globe. Led by pop music moguls like Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan, the “We Are the World” and Live Aid projects raised approximately $200 million for famine relief, most of which was donated to Ethiopia.

In 1995, after ten years of back-patting, an English man named Jamie Drummond took a BBC news crew to Ethiopia to document the decade-long progress sparked by those projects. However, as Drummond walked past rows and rows of poverty-stricken tents, he did not find a country prospering from the West’s benevolence.

“It occurred to me while I was out there that there was a travesty going on,” Drummond says. “Those events which the music industry, and to some extent the entertainment industry, saw as the biggest effort of their lives raised $200 million, which sounds like a truckload of money. But Ethiopia paid us — the rich West nations — $500 million each year in debt repayments. That’s a travesty.”

Each single year, Ethiopia had to pay back more than twice the amount they received from Live Aid and “We Are the World” combined. It would be an exaggeration to say that those projects were useless, but in light of the third-world debt situation, a new paradigm was crucial if progress was ever to be made.

And so enters Jubilee 2000, a coalition that aims to pressure the globe’s richest nations into forgiving the debt of the world’s poorest nations. Their deadline is the Millennium and their strategy rests almost entirely on “Star Power.” Borrowing from the success of “We Are the World” and Live Aid, special initiatives manager Drummond asked the celebrities involved with those projects to jump aboard the Jubilee 2000 campaign.

“I said to them, ‘Look, here’s the situation,'” Drummond says. “‘If only you could put in the same amount of effort as you gave to the Live Aid campaign, which is trying to deal with the structural causes. We could do something much more significant than Live Aid.'”

Among Jubilee 2000’s ranks are Live Aid organizer Bob Geldof, Bono and The Edge from U2, Thom Yorke from the band Radiohead, and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros. Even the Pope has spoken out for Jubilee 2000, citing the power of forgiveness and renewal. With the help of these spokesmen and volunteers, the coalition has collected 17 million signatures petitioning for debt relief.