Edward Massey

For the past two decades, Ed Massey has paid close attention to the look and feel of businesses moving into New Orleans, and the demographics of citizens who are packing up and leaving. “At one time, we had a lot of young people leaving the city because they couldn’t get jobs,” Massey says about the brain drain in New Orleans, a plausible theory for the departure of local talent. “New Orleans has been known for Mardi Gras, the French Quarter, and wonderful food and culture, and that’s great. But the area is also economically viable and it’s growing. New industries are coming into the area, things have stabilized, and young people now constitute a large portion of the homebuyers, and that’s encouraging.”