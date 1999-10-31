advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dale Peterson

By Fast Company1 minute Read

A network security expert, Dale Peterson began his own business one year ago. Since then, Digital Bond has steered Peterson through the twists and plunges of a rapidly moving startup rollercoaster. Aside from coordinating the South Florida cell of the Company of Friends, Peterson enjoys perfecting his bonsai garden, playing basketball, and wowing his colleagues with progress reports on his new transaction security system currently in the works.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life