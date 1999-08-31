MBA Front Lines

Every day, tens of thousands of aspiring MBAs strive to define and achieve the meaning behind these oft-used, yet seldom grasped buzzwords. They attempt to prioritize the competing interests of homework, club activities, and recruiting. They struggle to collaborate and learn with virtual strangers. They continually reevaluate and redefine their goals and aspirations for the future.

Business-school professors unanimously agree that self-discovery is just as significant as the case studies, cold calls, and problem sets associated with traditional classroom work. Unlike those tangible tasks, however, there are no correct or incorrect answers to the everyday questions that bombard B-school students.

Fortunately, coaches, survivors, and gurus abound.

In honor of the classes of 2001, Fast Company has compiled the following MBA survival guide. We have spoken with professors, faculty members, and entering second-year students at ten of America’s most recognized and respected business schools in order to glean from them lessons, advice, and insight concerning their individual schools, and the MBA experience in general.

The Anderson School at UCLA

Advice from Bill Cockrum, adjunct professor of finance

Advice from student Jay Devivo

Columbia Business School