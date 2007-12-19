Suzanne Shine

What could be said, really, about our next-to-last day? Or, as Jason would have us call it, the penultimate day at Geek World? The morning was rather frantic. For a change, most of us were up before 10 a.m. There was, after all, one week’s worth of laundry and packing to do, for our 12:30 p.m. checkout. A last round of the house was made. Bits and pieces were stuffed into luggage, which surprisingly had almost doubled in mass in the course of the week. Near 11:30, we were starting to pack the car. At this point, one of the realtors came to show the house, with clients. Have you ever seen a house lived in by six people on vacation, which hasn’t been cleaned? Granted, it’s a beautiful house. But most certainly it’s a LIVED-IN house, with dishes and ashes and crumbs a-plenty lying scattered about. So what started out as a leisurely packing of ill-gotten booty and clothing, became a harried massive stuff-fest, as baggage, compter parts, and tchotchkes were crammed into our van. A trip was made to Wilmington, in order to drop off our on-loan computers, and then another stop for lunch. Afterward, we proceeded to make the 150-mile trek from Wrightsville Beach to Durham for our tour through Red Hat headquarters. The most notable thing of mention in this trip is Tim’s amazement at our speed. We’re driving incredibly slow, he says…a mere 75MPH. No, this is not the Autobahn…it’s a highway in North Carolina. And rather than tempt fate and chance a few hours in a North Carolina jail for speeding at 150MPH, we proceed on our ‘slow’ journey across state. Finally, we make it to Red Hat and take a 5 p.m. tour of the office. We meet some of the staff, and then head out for our hotel to drop off our massive amounts of luggage. After that, it’s off to dinner at Top of the Hill in Chapel Hill, where we dine with some of the Red Hat support staff and our events coordinator, Nikki. We’re all rather tired from the week’s events, but would rather not let the night end so early…for most of us, it will probably be the last time we ever meet. So what do we do, but go back to the hotel at around 9, and decide that to hell with early flights, an all-night party is indeed called for. Felicia, Scott, and Crash from Red Hat join us for a very fun, but sombre evening. At 2:30 a.m. it’s bedtime. I’m too old for these all-night festivals anymore. Geek World was wonderful, but all good things much come to an end. We make our semi-tearful goodbyes, and promise to keep in touch. As do many people throughout life. I, for one, want to thank the Geeks for making this trip fun and exciting. Never a brighter, more hilarious bunch of people have I met. Thanks go out to you all, and to our much-harangued reporter, who managed to both give and take the punchlines dished out. Last, but not least, Nikki, who’s use of Pine is now unmatched by anyone, and who arranged for so many exciting things for us to do…and tolerated the insanity which often followed suit. Red, signing off —–>