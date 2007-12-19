Kristina Pfaff-Harris

Someone had a great idea for us today: Sea kayaking around the marshes ofFort Wright, Fla. Six geeks rowing swiftly through the waves, gracefullyheading toward a far-away beach with nothing but the strength of their owngood arms to speed them on. Red Hat scheduled us to leave at 9 a.m. for the sun and sand of the beach, where we would launch our kayaks for a day of adventure.

Ummm…9 a.m.???? Dudes, most of us were up half the night coding, putting out firesand bug fixing for stuff back home. The rest were intently watching”Austin Powers,” making the RealVideo encoder work or conquering FreeCiv.

Needless to say, the 9 a.m. stipulation didn’t quite work out all that well. Grahamand I were awakened by the arrival of Camera Boy (Rich, our videographerfor the day) at 8:40 a.m. That guy is heartless! Videotaping us right outof bed, no makeup, not even time to brush my hair. I growled at him andgave him my psycho woman look, and he took off in search of a new filming subject. Smart guy.

Then, the mad rush ensued to get into the van. Suzanne wanted to makesandwiches, but I said, “Hell, just throw all the stuff in the cooler andwe’ll make them later!” We were, after all, on deadline. Graham,maintaining a cool head, called Cape Fear Outfitters (whom we highlyrecommend) and let them know we’d be errrhhh…a little late.

Finally, we made it to the shop from where we’d set off. John, our extremely knowledgeable guide for the day, was all-around an extremely funguy! You figured he could fit in with anyone — just a great guy. After abrief safety lecture and an enjoinment not to litter out there, we tookoff for the beach. Luckily, it was an hour or so drive, so Tim got to makesandwiches for all of us.

Cutting to the chase, we made it to the beach, launched the kayaks with moderatedifficulty, and set out. The place we were headed was a couple of milesaway. Paul and Phil looked like they were set to win the America’s Cup orits equivalent for kayaks. They took off like bats out of hell, while someof the rest of us were still figuring which end of the paddle went in thewater.

Surprisingly enough, we all managed to actually gather speed, use therudders, and make pretty good time to the beach. Along the way, fish werejumping out of the water right by our boats, and we passed a crab pot withabout 50 giant blue crabs inside. Mean little buggers, but pretty cool. We considered trying to get one out for dinner, but didn’t want to risk it.