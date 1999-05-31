You can’t get a job without experience. You can’t get experience without a job. This Catch-22 has chafed eager young workers since the dawn of post-Industrial time. More than half a century later, a publication called go is aiming to solve this problem.

Its slogan? No experience necessary. Grab life by the balls.

Its goal? To shovel out opportunities and show the remarkable things young people can do when given the chance.

Its result? A magazine demonstrating the raw power of youth. A CD-ROM showcasing their talent. A fund designed to give more people opportunities to chase their dreams. A community, a network, and a resource for young dreamers with no experience and very high aspirations.

It all started with one dream: Rob Briscoe’s. While an undergrad, he had envisioned a magazine for twentysomethings by twentysomethings. It would be about “trying new things and grabbing life by the balls,” he said. But then he graduated and got caught up in life. One day, Briscoe realized he simply wasn’t satisfied.

Last November 15, armed with nothing but a crazy idea, Briscoe, 28, quit his job as a geologist at a Calgary oil company to create the magazine he’d always wanted. He had no publishing experience, but he thought, “Why wait?”

Briscoe immediately began researching magazines and talked to everyone he knew. He banged out a business model. The magazine would be published five times a year. Each issue would be created by three separate teams in three different cities with three different focuses: writing, layout, and multimedia. The concept would be kept fresh with new talent and unproven ideas.