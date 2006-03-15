Graham Wooden

The final day of Linux Expo ’99 had already worn out its welcome when our private Planet Red Hat party kicked off Saturday night. We arrived — five “geeks,” a reporter from Linux Magazine, and myself — ready to encounter a realm beyond our imagination.

The Red Hat party truthfully lived up to my expectations. I got to shake hands with people I have only read about: Dr. Mike from RHAD and Robert Young, CEO of Red Hat, just to name a few. Sure, 99 percent of the attendees mingle with these people on a daily basis,but I was in a personal Linux heaven.

About 12:30 a.m., now Sunday, the party got broken up, and we were forced to begin our trek to Wilmington Beach, N.C. Don’t get me wrong, after mingling and partying on my feet all day, I was itching to log into the wireless T1 awaiting us. After a far-from-unanimous road vote, we decided to hit a very crowded International House of Pancakes, where we barely squeezed our motley crew into a booth. I ordered two eggs with orange juice, and reflected on the buzzing late-night oasis.

Some time after docking at IHOP, things turned ugly with Jason, a traveling journalist in our camp. We gave Jason hell from the moment we met him. He is a guest on our adventure, and since Red Hat is supplying only enough beds for the geeks,we decided to banish him to the beach and nickname him “couch boy.” During the course of the day, he had been introduced to every big wig within earshot not as Jason, but as “couch boy.” Finally, he snapped. He blew up, right outside IHOP. I suppose I can commiserate. I personally wouldn’t want to be introduced as “couch boy” to the CEO of Red Hat.

Regardless, “couch boy” decided that he couldn’t drive, and I happily agreed. At roughly 2:15 a.m. I threw in a Bloodhound Gang CD, and we took off for the beach!

We arrived in Wrightsville after 4 a.m., and let out a collective ‘aaahhhhhh’ when we pulled into the driveway. This pad is huge! The house has four main floors, a hot tub, a pool, and an elevator (which came in handy when moving the 100-pound Toshiba video decoder server for the RealVideo!).

So, what hedonistic impulses did we succumb to upon our arrival in Eden? 1. Sleep? (Most of us hadn’t closed our eyes in nearly 24 hours.) 2. Unpack and explore? 3. Gorge? 4. Prepare our LAN for the wireless T1?