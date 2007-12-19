The Geeks Speak

Graham Wooden Well, it has been an awesome week. Unbelievable! The power and emotions that you receive from spending the week together…its really amazing. I have learned so much from this group; this week can never be replaced. I want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody and anybody who has planned and executed this contest. I want to say ‘thank you’ to the people who kept in contact with us during the week, and my wife, Bianca, who has the best spirits. And lastly, I want to say thank you to Nikki Bass, the Events Coordinator at Red Hat Software. What a great time! Thank you! Phil Steinke Wow, this is the first of these little reports that hasn’t first gone in my handwritten journal. The week is over. It had to happen at some point, but it sure seems to have come quick. I came looking forward to some time in the South, and that I sure got. From the time I arrived at my hotel room at 1:30 a.m. for LinuxExpo, till eating dinner with a few ( ex )staffers from Red Hat, I’ve enjoyed a lot of fresh air, sunshine, and salt water. The show itself was fantastic, and I managed to pack my head full of cool info. The beachhouse led to a wonderful combination of indoor and outdoor amusements. The week had its bumps in spots, but the ride moved quick and was a lot of fun. I’m very glad to have been a part of this, and hope to keep in touch with all the other geeks that I got to share it with. Nothing is ever ideal, but damn this week was fun. My best to those who set it all up for us. I hope they continue Geek World in years to come. Kristina Pfaff-Harris The week drew to a close on a somewhat more sober note for all of us. The six of us had been through a lot together in the last week and we all felt strange seeing it come to and end and knowing that we’d likely never see each other again. After packing up everything from the beach house, we took the long drive to Raleigh and our hotel for the evening, dropped our bags off, and went out for dinner. Then, back to my room, where we tried to get a ‘Net connection going. No dice: Paul’s dialup info was on the NT partition of his hard drive that had crashed during deep sea fishing. My dialup info was on my AST junkeroo laptop which decided to stop accepting keyboard input. No one else had a dialup connection or a modem. We’re now all typing our final reports on Graham’s laptop, which we will then transfer to Crash’s laptop to dial up and send out. Ah, technology. You gotta love it. The week, even with all its little setbacks, was a terrific experience, if for no other reason than meeting all the others. Graham, Suzanne, Phil, Tim, Paul, Jason, and — last but not least — Nikki really made this a trip to remember. I’ll miss everyone and the times we had here — but hey, there’s always the Geek World reunion tour or Geek World 2000 to look forward to. Signing off, Kristina Tim Janik It is pretty unfortunate that the six us, *preferrably* called computer geeks and not plain “geeks” ( i.e. unsocialized wierdos you’d pick up on the street ), will probably not meet again in our lifetimes. We’ve been having lots of fun this past week if not just because of the Red Hat Geek World contest, then because of the good company we’ve been staying in. I entered this contest for the reason of attending the Linux Expo and I am going to stay another week with my friend in the Gnome Development circle. Due to the tight schedule that we had for a week at the beach ( this was supposed to be a vacation! ), I am really going to need a REAL vacation! Suzanne Shine It’s been a long, grueling week. The Expo was enlightening, and the week at Geek World was fabulous. In spite of the sun poisoning, sleep deprivation…and sometimes caffeine withdrawal…words cannot describe the fun I’ve had in the last week. My six roomies for the week were some of the most intelligent, intuitive, and fun-loving people I’ve met. A great deal of thanks go out to them, for making it a wonderful trip. The Red Hat staff is wonderful, for setting this up for us. Without them, it would not have been possible. Thank you, all of you. Paul Belvoir I am ready for a vacation. Yes, I’ve now had 12 days at the expense of Red Hat. Red Hat invited all the contest winners to attend the Linux Expo. I attended the pre-conference tutorials and the Extreme Linux tutorials. Just attending the Expo would have been satisfing enough with all the parties, classes and exhibits. But Geek World hadn’t even started yet. Our Red Hat chaperone had scheduled a very full week of activities for us. Too much actually. I understand the original concept involved a beach shack and lots of pizza. I’m glad better heads prevailed. The Geek House was awesome. The pictures don’t really do it justice. I think we all would have been happy just staying in the house with our computers and wireless T1 connection. But no! We had to party, tour, kayak, picnic, snorkel, fish. We actually survived the sunlight and water. So long and thanks for all the fish!