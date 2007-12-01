Fugitive Denim: A Moving Story of People and Pants in the Borderless World of Global Trade

Can jeans change the world? If you believe Snyder, a Cambodia-based journalist, perhaps they already have. In Fugitive Denim, she navigates the labyrinthine world of trade with everyone’s favorite casual-Friday attire as her vehicle, telling stories about cotton pickers in Azerbaijan, factory managers in China, fashion designers in New York, and, of course, Bono. The most compelling passages are about two Cambodian garment workers who allow Snyder an intimate look at their lives.