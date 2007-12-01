To Infinity and Beyond! The Story of Pixar Animation Studios

“I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now,” said the unforgettable Edna Mode in The Incredibles. But this authorized history of Pixar’s first two decades is a welcome look back, packed with gorgeous movie stills and rich archival materials. This trip down memory lane has nerdy beginnings–there’s a thorough backgrounder on the development of computer animation starting in the 1970s–and more-accessible chapters about the short films and features, from Toy Story to Cars, that have made Pixar famous. Quotes from founding father John Lasseter and directors such as Brad Bird (who voiced Edna) add insider glimpses that will please hard-core fans.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens