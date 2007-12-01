To Infinity and Beyond! The Story of Pixar Animation Studios

“I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now,” said the unforgettable Edna Mode in The Incredibles. But this authorized history of Pixar’s first two decades is a welcome look back, packed with gorgeous movie stills and rich archival materials. This trip down memory lane has nerdy beginnings–there’s a thorough backgrounder on the development of computer animation starting in the 1970s–and more-accessible chapters about the short films and features, from Toy Story to Cars, that have made Pixar famous. Quotes from founding father John Lasseter and directors such as Brad Bird (who voiced Edna) add insider glimpses that will please hard-core fans.