High Concept

JAGUAR F-TYPE

Date Of Birth: 2000

Claim to Fame: A proposed suc­cessor to Jaguar’s iconic E-Type–and a worthy rival to the Porsche Boxster and BMW Z3.

Cause of Death: Unknown. Jaguar announced plans to produce the vehicle, then shelved it in 2002.

Survived By: Jaguar’s XK convertible, given its similar lines, although the XK is larger than the F-Type.

FORD 427

Date Of Birth: 2003

Claim to Fame: Named after its 10-cylinder, 427-cubic-inch engine, this four-door concept had the menacing look and muscle of ’60s sedans.