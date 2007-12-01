Retail Fantasyland

Retail’s big show 2008



What’s the big retail-industry show like?

It’s a bit of a Disneyland experience, but it’s technology in search of an application. Almost every month, I have a tech company knocking on my door, asking, “How can I package this in a way that I can do something with it?”

We were intrigued by last year’s show darling, the “magic mirror” [bottom right] that let you show your friends an outfit you’re trying on in the dressing room and get their instant feedback and suggestions.

Magic mirror–it was complete bullshit. It’s not that the idea isn’t cool, but the idea that you’d mobile your friends . . . does that really translate into sales? Think about Niketown in New York: It was cool at first, and now it sits there like a white elephant.

What’s the problem?