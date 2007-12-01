advertisement
The New IAC

By Chuck Salter

For more than a decade, Diller has been on a multibillion-dollar shopping spree that created one of the Web’s busiest networks. Now he has announced a plan to spin off HSN, Lending Tree, Interval, and Ticketmaster. If the restructuring goes through, the next-generation IAC will have more than 30 Internet brands, including media, advertising, and emerging businesses. Among them:

  • Ask.com
  • Ask for Kids
  • Zwinky
  • Citysearch
  • Evite
  • ServiceMagic
  • Pronto.com
  • Shoebuy
  • Busted Tees
  • Shop Channel
  • Match.com
  • Excite
  • Blogline
  • iWon
  • Cursor Mania
  • My Way
  • Reserve America
  • GarageGames
  • Gifts.com
  • Green.com
  • Webfetti
  • My Fun Cards
