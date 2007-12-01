The New IAC

For more than a decade, Diller has been on a multibillion-dollar shopping spree that created one of the Web’s busiest networks. Now he has announced a plan to spin off HSN, Lending Tree, Interval, and Ticketmaster. If the restructuring goes through, the next-generation IAC will have more than 30 Internet brands, including media, advertising, and emerging businesses. Among them:
- Ask.com
- Ask for Kids
- Zwinky
- Citysearch
- Evite
- ServiceMagic
- Pronto.com
- Shoebuy
- Busted Tees
- Shop Channel
- Match.com
- Excite
- Blogline
- iWon
- Cursor Mania
- My Way
- Reserve America
- GarageGames
- Gifts.com
- Green.com
- Webfetti
- My Fun Cards