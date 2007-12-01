Contributors

Creating this month’s Steve Jobs cover was “like a triathlon of image making,” says Alex Ostroy, involving elements of sculpture, painting, and photographic lighting. Ostroy has been fascinated with the potential of computer-generated imagery ever since graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design. At first, he found that “new technologies are always regarded skeptically, especially when they are used for art making,” but lately his work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Wired, Time, and major ad campaigns.

In a former life, says contributing writer and former executive editor Keith H. Hammonds, he was a “sort of social capitalist” in Africa, advising a local newspaper and running a food-distribution network. So it’s logical that he has shepherded the Fast Company /Monitor Group Social Capitalist Awards since their inception. “Currently I am my own not-for-profit entity,” he says, “kayaking on the Hudson and coaching youth soccer.”

Carleen Hawn says her three-hour tea with Mirran Raphaely, the CEO of Dr. Hauschka Skin Care, “had me daydreaming about whether I’d be any good at harvesting rose petals or shea butter, and wanting to show readers that a business can excel and also contribute to a life in balance with the earth.” A San Francisco-based freelancer, Hawn writes for Financial Week, Outside, California, and San Francisco magazines.

Tokyo native Kyoko Hamada majored in painting at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, but she has made her name as a photographer. Her portraits, like this month’s of IAC’s Shana Fisher, are characterized by respect for her subjects, delicacy of perception, and a touch of whimsy. Her work has been featured in the National Portrait Gallery and in publications ranging from Le Monde to New York magazine and American Photography.

Editor-at-large Charles Fishman–who writes about the creation of America’s next spaceship in this issue’s “To the Moon!“–has been reporting on NASA for more than 20 years. In 1986, he was part of a five-person Washington Post team assigned to explain the Challenger disaster. “I’m as interested in the work of the men and women who design and build the spacecraft as I am in the astronauts,” Fishman says.