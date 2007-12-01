What I Want

“In celebration of the 100th birthday of Charles Eames, I want an Eames Plywood Elephant [a limited edition elephant shaped wooden stool]. It was designed in 1945 but never released for distribution.” $2,007; eamesgallery.com

Laura Michalchyshyn | Sundance channel

Executive VP, programming and marketing

“It’s extravagant, but I want a FlatPak House [the custom designed prefab house made famous by its ads in Dwell magazine]. Great for those looking for a lifestyle change.” From $200 per square foot; flatpakhouse.com

Antonio Bertone | Puma

Chief marketing officer

“The Jet by Cirrus Design is a single turbine engine personal jet with simple design an affordable [relatively] alternative for private air and general innovation.” Holding deposit: $100,000; the-jet.com

Alexandra Shapiro | USA Networks

VP, marketing and brand strategy

“I often dream what life would be like if I had a personal assistant. Nabaztag [a Wi Fi enabled smart rabbit figurine that does menial tasks such as reading you your email] may be better no attitude or salary.” $175; nabaztag.com

Robin Kaminsky | Activision

Executive VP, publishing

“I need a bag for my laptop and other tech gadgets to charge them without a plug. The Voltaic Solar Bag comes wired with three solar panels.” $229; voltaicsystems.com

Mark Cuban | Dallas Mavericks/HDNet

Owner/founder

“A Buslink BusDrive pro 2 series 32 GB flash drive is big enough to hold everything I need to carry that’s digital. I can put 30 movies on it, which is a lot easier to carry than 30 DVDs.” $1,992; compusa.com

Lawrence Hunt | Silverjet

Chief executive officer

“I’d like unlimited stays at Yotel [a high design hourly hotel chain currently found in U.K. airports but spreading]. They’ve done away with the gratuitous rubbish you pay for at city hotels.” From $51 for four hours; yotel.com