What I Want

John Jay | Wieden+Kennedy
Global executive creative director
“In celebration of the 100th birthday of Charles Eames, I want an Eames Plywood Elephant [a limited edition elephant shaped wooden stool]. It was designed in 1945 but never released for distribution.” $2,007; eamesgallery.com
Laura Michalchyshyn | Sundance channel
Executive VP, programming and marketing
“It’s extravagant, but I want a FlatPak House [the custom designed prefab house made famous by its ads in Dwell magazine]. Great for those looking for a lifestyle change.” From $200 per square foot; flatpakhouse.com
Antonio Bertone | Puma
Chief marketing officer
“The Jet by Cirrus Design is a single turbine engine personal jet with simple design an affordable [relatively] alternative for private air and general innovation.” Holding deposit: $100,000; the-jet.com
Alexandra Shapiro | USA Networks
VP, marketing and brand strategy
“I often dream what life would be like if I had a personal assistant. Nabaztag [a Wi Fi enabled smart rabbit figurine that does menial tasks such as reading you your email] may be better no attitude or salary.” $175; nabaztag.com
Robin Kaminsky | Activision
Executive VP, publishing
“I need a bag for my laptop and other tech gadgets to charge them without a plug. The Voltaic Solar Bag comes wired with three solar panels.” $229; voltaicsystems.com
Mark Cuban | Dallas Mavericks/HDNet
Owner/founder
“A Buslink BusDrive pro 2 series 32 GB flash drive is big enough to hold everything I need to carry that’s digital. I can put 30 movies on it, which is a lot easier to carry than 30 DVDs.” $1,992; compusa.com
Lawrence Hunt | Silverjet
Chief executive officer
“I’d like unlimited stays at Yotel [a high design hourly hotel chain currently found in U.K. airports but spreading]. They’ve done away with the gratuitous rubbish you pay for at city hotels.” From $51 for four hours; yotel.com
Alex Bogusky | Crispin Porter + Bogusky
Chief creative officer
“The AirScooter [an 11 foot-by 7 foot lightweight open air chopper] can take off vertically and be flown by a relative novice. Basically, this thing is your own personal helicopter.” Price to be determined; airscooter.com
Kenny Dichter | Marquis Jet
Founder and chief executive officer
“A High Definition Golf simulator from Interactive Sports Technologies.” Life size digital images and satellite data recreate 3-D championship courses. “It’s a terrific way to work on your game year-round.” $39,500; istgolf.com
Sharad Devarajan | Virgin Comics/Virgin Animation
Chief executive officer
“I want Stranglehold for the Xbox 360. It s a video game by John Woo — a fanboy dream made reality.” $60; strangleholdgame.com
James Gager | MAC Cosmetics Worldwide
SVP and creative director
“I want a box of macaroons in assorted flavors from Ladurée in Paris [a bakery famous for its Pantone-hued macaroons in wild flavors like pepper java and lime basil]. Really delicious — and beautiful.” $49; laduree.fr
Jimmy Wales | Wikipedia
Founder
“If you have $2,000 burning a hole in your pocket, well, here’s something: The Sonar, a 405 nanometer near-ultra-violet laser pointer from Wicked Lasers. Anyone who needs to ask why doesn’t get lasers.” $2,000; wickedlasers.com