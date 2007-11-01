50 Ways to Green Your Business

21 Casual Friday might not resonate with natty Italians, but when the country’s largest power company, Eni, wanted to save some energy (and money), it asked its workers to embrace “lighter and cooler” attire and raised the thermostats at HQ one degree Celsius. The summer’s savings: 217,000 kilowatts and CO2 emissions equivalent to 140 employees taking public transport for a year.
24 Timberland awards its employees who buy hybrids not only with a primo parking spot but also with $3,000 toward the car’s purchase. Bank of America has a similar program.
25 At Enterprise Rent-A-Car, about half the fleet–more than 334,000 vehicles–gets more than 28 mpg (nearly 10 times the number of fuel-efficient vehicles offered by its closest competitor, Enterprise boasts). The company is adding thousands of hybrids and FlexFuel cars.
27 The corporate restroom isn’t fully green without Dyson‘s new Airblade hand dryer, which does its job in half the time (12 seconds) and with half the energy (1,400 watts) of conventional dryers. It costs four times as much up front, but the energy savings can pay you back in three years. AMC Theatres is testing the units now.
28 California-based managed-care provider Kaiser Permanente knew that its vinyl floors weren’t doing Mother Nature (or patients or employees) any favors: PVC in the vinyl releases dioxin when it’s created, and it lets loose other harmful particulates when buffed, to say nothing of the harsh chemicals used in cleaning it. Kaiser started replacing the floors in 2005 with PVC-free recycled rubber, which costs more to install but pays for itself in five years by slashing maintenance costs by as much as 80%. A side benefit: fewer slips and falls (and calmer actuaries as a result).
29 It was 1853 when Otis introduced the first safety elevator and forever changed the urban landscape. With the introduction of the company’s Gen2 lift, the company has re-imagined what has largely been unchanged for more than 150 years. Replacing steel cables with a flat, polyurethane-coated steel belt, Otis was able to eliminate a bulky machine room and create a lubrication-free system. The result is not only a quieter and smoother ride, but combined with “regenerative drive” technology that returns electricity to the building grid, the new elevators are 75% more efficient than conventional drive systems. Gen2 lifts are becoming de rigueur in the slickest, greenest new towers, including Fast Company‘s new home, 7 World Trade Center.
