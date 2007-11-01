Contributors

Wichita, says Christopher Griffith, “is a lot hipper than I expected-a little arty.” He went to Kansas to photograph this month’s cover subject, Johnathan Goodwin , whom he describes as a “quiet genius.” A graduate of McGill University in Montreal, Griffith pursued a doctorate in genetic engineering at University College London before turning to photography. His award-winning work is featured regularly in Esquire, Wallpaper, GQ, New York, Vanity Fair, and The New York Times Magazine.

Clive Thompson

Clive Thompson, a contributing writer to Fast Company , was a finalist for a Loeb award for “A Head for Detail,” in our November 2006 issue. He writes regularly on science and technology, a beat that led him to supergreen mechanic Johnathan Goodwin. A former MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow, Thompson runs the science-culture blog Collision Detection (collisiondetection.net).

Kate Coe

Despite having spent more than 15 years as a television producer and winning a Peabody Award, Los Angeles-based Kate Coe claims she has never mastered the universal remote control. For this issue’s Fast Talk, she interviewed five TV execs who are tapping technology and the Web to create a new model for entertainment.

Jonathan Green

Jonathan Green began his freelance writing career on a North London backstreet with eight skinheads, 10 pints of Guinness, and the loss of his front teeth. A check from Esquire made the pain and the dental bills somewhat more bearable. To report “Nightmare in Boomtown,” he braved the wilds of frontier capitalism in Kazakhstan–without sacrificing any body parts.

Peter Lewis

Already a champion Pong and Space Invaders player in the 1970s when Richard Garriott started writing video games, Peter Lewis entered the gaming legend’s skeleton-filled dungeon to write about his latest online world, Tabula Rasa. In the non-virtual world, Lewis, a former senior editor at Fortune, divides his time between Buenos Aires and Santa Fe.