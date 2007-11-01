Multiplayer Economics

All online-game revenue: $5 billion a year
Projected online-game revenue for 2012: $13 billion
Projected Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games revenue for 2007: $1.9 billion
Projected revenue by 2011: $3.5 billion
Massive multiplayer games on the market: 50+
In development: 50+
In development at NCsoft NA: 4
Typical cost of developing a high-end multiplayer game: $40 million
Percentage of such games that don’t recover costs: 95%
Measure of success for a new role-playing game: 100,000 subscribers
Average monthly subscription cost: $15
The megahits:
World of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment) 9 million subscribers
Lineage (NCsoft) 2 million
Ultima Online (Electronic Arts) peaked at 200,000
Eve Online (CCP) 150,000 to 200,000
EverQuest (Sony Online Entertainment) peaked at 500,000
Source: DFC Intelligence