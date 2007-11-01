After the Virgin Birth

Fred Reid looks as if he could have played John Glenn in The Right Stuff. But the CEO of Virgin America–the new low-cost airline partly backed (but fully branded) by British entrepreneur Richard Branson–is a character all his own. As the president of Delta , he launched the ill-fated, low-cost Song. (What did he learn from the experience? “Damn little,” he says.) As the president and COO of Lufthansa , he was the first American to lead a major non-U.S. carrier. We caught up with the razor-tongued Reid, 57, in New York, one of the five cities his airline currently serves.

Virgin America had a tough time getting regulatory approval to start flying. What was the problem?

There was a barrage of complaints–almost all of them spurious, mostly from the legacy carriers–threatening to derail us, because people did not want me running another airline. Partly, it was, “Uh-oh, Fred again,” and partly it was, “Oh geez, a Virgin-branded company,” and thirdly, it was, “Oh, good–another high-end, low-cost airline like JetBlue to make our lives miserable.” Put those three things together, and they really pulled out all the stops.

But that battle helped bring you some recognition.

Sure. Last December, we launched a Web site called LetVAfly.com, and it produced hundreds of thousands of Web hits.

Given the recent problems in the airline industry–especially chronic flight delays–it seems like a tough time to launch a new carrier. What will it take to get things to work efficiently?

A troubled transportation system is a massive drain on economic productivity, quite apart from driving you and me batshit. We shouldn’t tolerate it. There really has to be a combined solution involving three parties–the Federal Aviation Administration, the airlines, and private aviation–because a Lear jet takes the same amount of resources from the FAA as does a 747.

Now that you’re up and running, how are you doing?

Load factor is a confidential number, but it’s way north of 80%.

You canvass staffers on everything from marketing plans to flight-attendant uniforms. Is that from the Branson playbook?

No, that’s from the Fred playbook. I’ve had no business input from Richard at all. He’s the creator, a man of vision, but he and I have never discussed the mechanics of the business–ever. I said, “Look, I understand the Virgin brand–the cheekiness, the irreverence. But this is America. It has a very different competitive dynamic.” And he said, “Yeah, fine, run with it.”

So what did the Fred playbook say about how to shape the Virgin America flying experience?

I asked myself, What are the five things that passengers love the most and hate the most about legacy carriers? And what do they love the most and hate the most about the low-cost carriers? They don’t hate anything about the low-cost carriers. They’re nice guys. Some people want more of an elite recognition program at JetBlue or Southwest. So we said, “Okay, what about assigned seats, a frequent-flier program from day one, premium airports only, and kick-ass first class at amazing prices?” That gives you an idea about how we try and come down the middle and cherry-pick.