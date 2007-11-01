People to Watch

Click on a date above for more details
Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo
Nokia CEO
Nokia’s N-Gage cell phone cum gaming device flopped when it was released in 2003. But failure didn’t shake
Jeffrey Katzenberg
CEO of
Dreamworks’s Bee Movie, starring Jerry Seinfeld as a bumblebee exploring life beyond the hive, has already stirred lots of, er, buzz. But will the hype translate to ticket sales when this CGI comedy debuts on November 2? Katzenberg could use a hit–and a reliable new film franchise. Dreamworks’s Shrek the Third was a big summer success, but it fell well short of Shrek 2’s $920 million global box-office take.
George H.W. Bush
41st U.S. President
On November 10, Bush the Elder will preside over the grand reopening of his presidential library in College Station, Texas. One feature added during its $8.3 million high-tech makeover is a replica of the White House situation room with an interactive presentation on Bush 41’s decisions ahead of the first Gulf War. We’re guessing that when it’s time to build his own library, Bush 43 won’t emulate Dad on that one.
Venus Williams
fashion designer
Most designers don’t sign with national chains partway through fashion school, but they also don’t have four Wimbledon titles and the name Venus Williams. On November 15, Williams, who’s nearly done with her studies at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, launches EleVen, a 120-piece collection at Steve & Barry’s, the $19.98-and-under outfitter whose other designers include Stephon Marbury and Sarah Jessica Parker. Williams’s line is the biggest ever for any female athlete with any company–including her sister, Serena, who has a Nike line. If Venus’s designs are anything like her game, they’ll be inconsistent with flashes of brilliance.