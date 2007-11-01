People to Watch

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo

Nokia CEO

Nokia’s N-Gage cell phone cum gaming device flopped when it was released in 2003. But failure didn’t shake Nokia ‘s belief that it could create a multimedia winner to rival Apple. Earlier this year, Kallasvuo unveiled Ovi, an Internet portal/music store/iTunes challenger. This month, he’ll launch a new N-Gage–not a single device, but a gaming system that can be installed on any Nokia smartphone and is meant to threaten the iPhone. We’re sure Steve Jobs is quaking.

Jeffrey Katzenberg

CEO of Dreamworks Animation

Dreamworks’s Bee Movie, starring Jerry Seinfeld as a bumblebee exploring life beyond the hive, has already stirred lots of, er, buzz. But will the hype translate to ticket sales when this CGI comedy debuts on November 2? Katzenberg could use a hit–and a reliable new film franchise. Dreamworks’s Shrek the Third was a big summer success, but it fell well short of Shrek 2’s $920 million global box-office take.

George H.W. Bush

41st U.S. President