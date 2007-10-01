Business Left Undone

“I don’t like that standing water out there.” Dr. William McGuire, the former CEO of UnitedHealth Group, is peering into the summer heat from the new Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, which he helped pay for. He is staring at a puddle on the lawn of the adjacent park. Which he also helped pay for. He punches buttons on his cell phone. “Luther?” McGuire outlines the puddle problem, then listens. Covering the mouthpiece, he points across a sidewalk to a sad strip of parched yellow grass. “The city owns that grass,” McGuire says with a sly smile. He gestures to the lush green carpet where a mother and toddler are now ambling. “That’s our grass.”

McGuire has experience getting exceptional results from less-than-fertile ground. Under his 15-year stewardship, he transformed a struggling Minnesota HMO into the second-largest health insurer in the country, a $70 billion profit generator that returned nearly 30% annually to investors. He introduced card-swipe technology for benefits information, eliminated gatekeeper referrals, and pushed for treatments based on results–all controversial steps. “He was always focused on disruption,” says Sheryl Skolnick, a health-care analyst for CRT Capital.

But these days, he’s best known as the latest highly paid CEO to leave his job in the wake of allegations involving the timing of stock options. (His unexercised options were valued at $1.6 billion when the issue surfaced.) He’s facing government investigations, shareholder lawsuits, and a battle to retain his hefty retirement package. It is the elephant in the room that we have agreed not to discuss, due to the pending legal issues.

Instead, we are here to talk about the other elephant in the room, the messy health-care system. We first met at an event at this theater last fall, just days before he was slated to leave UnitedHealth. Even then, with an unwanted transition looming, he offered to school me on his great passion–the role data can play in medicine. I’m here to take him up on it.

Why is data so crucial to improving the health-care system?

Because it’s the key to measuring the quality that translates into better care. Traditional insurance didn’t collect care data; it collected payment histories not specific to each person. We began accumulating data and found that we could see where the disparities were. What percentage of patients were given hemoglobin tests? What medications? We developed feedback mechanisms that we shared with doctors; some people called them report cards. But really we were looking for performance relative to standards that exist. What’s clinical evidence? What do we really know?

How did doctors respond?

There was resistance to making the information public. We saw it as an opportunity to help care providers. We know that if you have certain protocols in place, you can reduce infection. Dramatically. We thought we should judge based on who gets the job done. By looking at the data, it’s easy to see that not every place is the best at everything. Not every business deserves to stay in business.

And did that data drive better care?

We saw some behavior change, for example, with the centers for excellence around certain transplants. We found a handful of places that really got great results on pediatric cardiac cases. Data can create evidence-based treatments that help make sure people get the right care at the right time.