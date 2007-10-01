The Money Game

Official Sponsor Competitor

Beer In 2005, Coors Brewing Co. agreed to pay $500 million over five years to be the league’s brew, a 67% increase from its previous deal. Annually, the NFL takes $30 million; the other $70 million is earmarked for advertising and promotion. Anheuser-Busch has individual deals with 28 teams at an estimated cost of $30 million annually. Deals with the networks have made it the exclusive Super Bowl beer advertiser through 2012 (a position it has held since 1989), locking out Coors and Miller.

Soft Drinks and Snacks PepsiCo is spending more than $1 billion on two deals: In 2004, it agreed to pay $560 million for Pepsi (soft drink), Frito-Lay (snack food), and Tropicana (juice); and $500 million for Gatorade (sports drink). Both expire February 2011. Coca-Cola spent just under $10 million on 90 seconds of ad time during the last Super Bowl; it has individual sponsorships with 15 teams, spending roughly $15 million annually. Recent acquisition Glacéau has deals with five marquee players.

Apparel Beginning with the 2002 season, Reebok (later acquired by Adidas) agreed to a 10-year, $250 million deal to be the official outfitter of the NFL. Nike has endorsement deals with nearly 900 NFL players, spending an estimated $100 million annually.