The Future Earth Diet

Meat and Seafood
- Reduce beef purchases by 25% to decrease methane gas emissions from cattle.
- Purchase all meat from North America and nix air-shipped seafood by April ’09 to reduce CO2 from shipping.
- Educate customers on the effects of beef and cheese production on climate.
- Evaluate seafood portion sizes and promote sustainable species such as mussels and clams.
Beverages
- Source all bottled water from North American sources. Promote tap water when possible.
- Focus on shade-grown and organic coffees; reduce coffee purchases.
Fruits and vegetables
- Source 100% of vegetables and non-tropical fruit from North America.
- Reduce purchases of high-mileage tropical fruit by 50%.
Processed snack foods
- Reduce consumption of processed snacks and chocolate by 10% through education and chef training.
Waste
- Reduce food waste by 25% through on-site composting and alternative uses of food waste (e.g., producing biofuels).