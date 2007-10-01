If the key to a young graduate’s future was once “plastics,” today it’s biopolymers, plastic analogs made mostly from natural, biodegradable components instead of petrochemicals. “If you can create materials from the waste of biological products [corn husks, sugarcane, etc.],” says Andrew Dent, vice president at New York–based Material Connexion, “you can close the loop on sustainability.” Dent’s company houses what may be the largest collection of innovative materials anywhere (see examples below) and counsels companies on how to deploy them in manifold design contexts. Not all of its inventory is green, but in December, it’s rolling out a “Cradle to Cradle” section, created with architect William McDonough and chemist Michael Braungart.