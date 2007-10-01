advertisement
Point Spread

Point Spread

Siting
Reclaim a brownfield site; build near public transportation

Water Use
Landscape with native plants; capture rainwater runoff

Energy
Install solar panels; buy energy from a renewable source

Materials and Resources
Build a recycling room; recycle 50% of construction waste

Indoor Environmental Quality
Ban smoking; use low-emission, low-toxicity paints

Innovation
Exceed LEED standard for energy efficiency; have a LEED-accredited professional on project team

26-32 Points: Certified
33-38 Points: Silver
39-51 Points: Gold
52-69 Points: Platinum

