Point Spread

Siting
Reclaim a brownfield site; build near public transportation
Water Use
Landscape with native plants; capture rainwater runoff
Energy
Install solar panels; buy energy from a renewable source
Materials and Resources
Build a recycling room; recycle 50% of construction waste
Indoor Environmental Quality
Ban smoking; use low-emission, low-toxicity paints
Innovation
Exceed LEED standard for energy efficiency; have a LEED-accredited professional on project team
26-32 Points: Certified
33-38 Points: Silver
39-51 Points: Gold
52-69 Points: Platinum