Fast Talk: Coal’s Metamorphosis Man

Andrew Perlman

Founder and CEO, Greatpoint Energy

Chicago, Illinois

“I was in high tech during the Internet boom, but I’ve never seen excitement, buzz, and money like what’s going on in the energy business today. There’s a huge opportunity in coal. For a lot of people, coal is a dirty word, but the United States is the Saudi Arabia of coal–and it’s not going away, no matter how many windmills or solar systems you plaster the country with.

Our company has a new catalyst that cleanly turns coal into high-quality natural gas that can burn in your kitchen. This is not just an environmental breakthrough but an economic one. We don’t need state subsidies to make a profit.”