Contributors

Jesse Frohman He earned a degree in business at the University of Michigan, but Jesse Frohman found his métier when he returned to his native New York to work for the legendary photographer Irving Penn. Since then, he has photographed countless celebrities for magazines ranging from Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar to I.D. and Spin. This year’s Masters of Design– Yves Béhar , Paola Antonelli , and Bob Greenberg –join that company.

Elizabeth Royte

Elizabeth Royte’s article on plastic bags grew out of a speech she gave in South Bend, Indiana–within four hours, students collected more than 72,000 bags for recycling. A freelance writer for many magazines, she is also the author of Garbage Land: On the Secret Trail of Trash, a New York Times Notable Book of the Year for 2005 and a Washington Post Book World Best Book of the Year.

Shu Akashi

Shu Akashi has won accolades for his digitally enhanced still-life photographs. He says that technology allows him to discover the essence of objects or ideas. For this issue of Fast Company, he created the images for “Light,” “Sound,” and “Matter.” Born in 1965 in Kumamoto, Japan, Akashi is now based in New York.

Linda Tischler

“Hanging out with designers for a couple of months has enormously enriched my life and way of seeing,” says senior writer Linda Tischler, who wrote about three design gurus for this issue. “Sure, it has made me crankier than ever about bad design–airlines, this means you–but it has also made me grateful for the little miracles in my midst. As MoMA curator Paola Antonelli would attest, even a paper clip is a humble design masterpiece.”

Tim McKeough

Freelance journalist Tim McKeough writes for Men’s Vogue, Metropolis, and The New York Times. Always on the lookout for what’s next in the world of design, he found 14 emerging stars in cities from Boston to Tokyo. He profiles his picks in “Talent Pool.”