Beverage Marketers Have Created Idea Triggers Better Than Anyone.

1. Absolutely Unfab Absolut’s long-running ad series created the premium vodka market, but that makes it susceptible to parody to make a point about the effects of alcoholism.

2. Beachcomber

The trigger is the beach, or more broadly, vacation. When you’re amid the sun and surf, there’s no chance you’re ordering a Sam Adams. It has to be a Corona.

3. Milk and …

Moo juice was never just for breakfast, but by reminding people of milk’s perfect pairings, it became a top-of-mind alternative for any time of day.

4. Polar Express

Coca-Cola’s popular polar bears proved a ripe target for Greenpeace when it wanted to say hydrofluorocarbons contribute to global warming.