The Hard Sell

Sex sells, or so goes the adage, but does it sell to everyone, all the time? Not always, according to Tom Reichert, a professor at the University of Georgia who examined men’s and women’s reactions to sexually charged ads. In the research, to be published this fall, Reichert and his colleagues used a simple test called the Sexual Self-Schema to measure how comfortable people are with sex by asking how well a series of adjectives (such as “uninhibited,” “spontaneous,” and “arousable”) describe them. Subjects with a more open outlook on sex are deemed “sex-positive,” while those who experience sexual guilt or uncomfortable feelings rank as “sex-negative.” Then they watched a series of sexy ads (including one for Victoria’s Secret) and rated how much they liked them.