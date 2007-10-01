On the Runway

Bravo takes on love and work with its latest reality show, launching October 3 . Essman, best known for her role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, will watch over two professionals as they train their better halves to take over their own jobs; the trainees then duke it out in a final challenge. Can Essman’s charming abrasiveness sell this convoluted premise?

The blustery business anchor, 49, will oversee content for the new Fox Business Network, launching October 15. The channel has promised to be more business-friendly than rival CNBC. But how friendly will viewers be? The last biz-news contender, CNNfn, vanished in 2004. And the new channel starts with just a third of CNBC’s distribution.

Tom Enders

CEO, Airbus

Enders, 48, who started his job in August, will surely be delighted when the first mega-jumbo A380 finally rolls off the line October 15. (Tune in to the Fox Business Network for flattering coverage!) The A380’s two-year delay lost the company $6 billion and gave formerly floundering rival Boeing time to catch up with its own jumbo, the 787 Dreamliner. With major restructuring ahead, Enders will have to work hard to keep Airbus aloft.





Patricia Russo

CEO, Alcatel-Lucent

When Russo, 54, reports third-quarter results October 31, it will be a crucial checkup on the health of last year’s megamerger between U.S.-based Lucent and France’s Alcatel. In July, the communications-equipment giant reported a dismal $800 million second-quarter loss. Investors can only hope that Russo, who championed the $13.4 billion merger, will ladle out more treats than tricks this time.