Dotcom Debutantes

Momentum Growth Conference



The annual Momentum Growth Conference gives 15 private companies poised for an IPO or big-money acquisition the chance to strut their stuff for investors. “I don’t want the companies at zero, and I don’t want the ones at 60,” says founder and Dealmaker Media CEO Debbie Landa. “I want the ones driving to 60.” Last year’s participants Facebook (offered $1 billion by Yahoo ) and Photobucket (bought by News Corp. for $300 million) give hope to the new crop of wannabes. Our odds on who’ll be the belle of this year’s ball.

Video Egg

5-2

The preeminent video platform for social-networking sites (it overtook YouTube) now powers 80 Web sites, including AOL. Its 22 million monthly users view ads from AT&T , Pontiac, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Imeem

4-1

This streaming-media hub has 18 million users and brokered the first-ever deal with a major record label (Warner Music Group) to offer its entire catalog of music and video content for free.

Kayak

6-1

The world’s largest travel search engine lets 5 million users a month find fares on more than 400 travel sites. Traffic doubled in one four-month span this year.

Blurb

10-1

The online do-it-yourself book publisher has won over more than 50,000 coffee tables since its February 2006 debut. Its customer base has been doubling every five months.