Dotcom Debutantes

Momentum Growth Conference
October 4
Mountain View, California
The annual Momentum Growth Conference gives 15 private companies poised for an IPO or big-money acquisition the chance to strut their stuff for investors. “I don’t want the companies at zero, and I don’t want the ones at 60,” says founder and Dealmaker Media CEO Debbie Landa. “I want the ones driving to 60.” Last year’s participants Facebook (offered $1 billion by
Video Egg
5-2
The preeminent video platform for social-networking sites (it overtook YouTube) now powers 80 Web sites, including AOL. Its 22 million monthly users view ads from
Imeem
4-1
This streaming-media hub has 18 million users and brokered the first-ever deal with a major record label (Warner Music Group) to offer its entire catalog of music and video content for free.
Kayak
6-1
The world’s largest travel search engine lets 5 million users a month find fares on more than 400 travel sites. Traffic doubled in one four-month span this year.
Blurb
10-1
The online do-it-yourself book publisher has won over more than 50,000 coffee tables since its February 2006 debut. Its customer base has been doubling every five months.
The Ladders
15-1
1.4 million workers pay $30 a month to access 70,000 weekly job listings, all with salaries of at least $100K. The company is on track for a fourth-straight year of 100% membership and revenue growth.