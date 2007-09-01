By The People, For The People

This smartphone ($350) hopes to open up the currently closed world of cell phones. Due this fall, the device includes a touch screen, GPS, and built-in Wi-Fi, creating a great platform for which developers can create applications. Although people can add to a wiki wish list of features, such as voice-over IP and a way to reduce ambient noise, most of the discussion revolves around source code.

Community size: Only 100 prototypes were sent out last January, and the 700 registered users on a development site have focused on polishing basic functionality. Expect a lot more innovation once the device hits the mass market.

2. Nokia N800

Even the most basic user will benefit from downloading some of the clever and useful apps available from the open-source community that Nokia created for its Internet handheld ($400). Thanks to them, you can trick out the device to listen to audio and video over the Internet and never get lost with a Google Maps browser that works with GPS. The forums are a bit technocentric, but the company is planning to make them more accessible to a wider audience.

Community size: More than 3,000 registered users on Nokia’s open forums (maemo.org). There are currently 250 projects, about 50 of which are ready for the masses. The mapping program has been the breakout hit: More than 50,000 people have downloaded it.

3. Slim Devices Squeezebox

Volunteers suggested and programmed this audio receiver’s ($300) interface, operating guts, and even add-ons such as caller ID. The community is currently developing an application, dubbed Jive, that lets users view and control the music on their PCs with anything from a TV to a smartphone. Users don’t have to be software engineers to suggest improvements, just audiophiles.