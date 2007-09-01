The Green, Green Grass Of Home

Step outside and discover how to make your grass greener–without chemical pesticides, fertilizers, and a gazillion gallons of water. Natural pesticides and herbicides keep chemicals off your lawn, making it safer for kids, pets, and even earthworms. Where pesticides are regularly applied, 60% to 90% of earthworms, whose job is to keep the soil healthy, are killed. Fifty to seventy percent of water in the average home goes to lawn-and-garden care, so consider using native plants or ones that are specially chosen for your local climate and soil types, combined with savvy irrigation techniques. The result is a low-stress but lush landscape that can reduce outdoor water use by up to 60%.