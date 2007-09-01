The Air In There

Americans spend 90% of their time indoors–and much of that at work. According to the EPA, air pollution is up to five times worse inside than outside. Harsh cleaning chemicals contribute to the problem. In fact, one-third of the cleaning products that janitors handle contain chemicals that can cause skin and eye irritation, cancer, or reproductive disorders. And approximately 37 million Americans suffer from chemical sensitivity, so increased absenteeism and health costs can stem from using compounds that evaporate harmful materials into the air. Eco-cleaners are comparably priced and much safer for workers; the only downside is that it’s a little harder to get our fave versions in bulk.