Hot Tickets

Six years ago, Amy Stephens bought $100 tickets to see Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in The Producers on Broadway. When she found she couldn’t attend, Stephens, then a middle-school teacher in suburban Atlanta, sold her seats on eBay for $250 apiece. Today, Amy’s Tickets has a staff of three, a stockpile of tickets, and revenue of well over $1 million a year. “Our goal was to make $1,000 a month, but this thing just exploded, and it continues to explode,” she says.

Stephens is one of the hundreds of small players in a booming market crowded with online resellers, from relative newcomers such as StubHub–a major outlet for Amy’s Tickets–to powerhouse Ticketmaster. As states repeal their anti-scalping laws and the Internet slashes the cost of doing business, these outfits are fighting to control tickets for everything from this summer’s sold-out Police concert tour to midweek Major League Baseball games.

There’s real money at stake. Last year, more than $2 billion of the $32 billion in ticket sales was attributable to resales, according to Forrester Research. Most of the resale sites take no inventory risk; they leave that to the individuals or smaller brokers whose tickets they sell. Instead, they charge 20% to 25% of the sale price.

“It’s a very lucrative business,” says Forrester analyst Sucharita Mulpuru. “It’s like you’re collecting a bounty.”

With online sales soaring, sports teams are threatening to revoke season ticketholders’ rights to put their seats up for sale without authorization. Major League Baseball teams are reselling their own tickets online and collecting a transaction fee. The Cleveland Cavaliers even have a separate resale site. “The teams are, in essence, scalping their own tickets because they’ve seen the profits being made in the secondary market,” says Stephen Happel, a professor of economics at Arizona State University.

Meanwhile, the sites are competing to become teams’ “authorized” resellers. “It’s very much a land grab,” says Mike Domek, founder of online reseller TicketsNow. “All the companies are battling it out.”

They’re taking distinct approaches. StubHub and eBay, which bought StubHub for $310 million earlier this year, resell tickets for individuals and small brokers like Amy’s Tickets. StubHub also guarantees similar or better seats if anything goes wrong.