Keepers Of The Flame

The sell: Seniors get a no-frills cell phone with large buttons and print display, 24-hour customer service, and flexible plans for lower-usage customers.

jitterbug.com

Kajeet

Target: Tweens and their parents

The sell: Kids get a “grown-up phone,” age-appropriate games, ring tones, wallpapers, and instant messaging. Parents can turn off the phone at certain times of the day and control who pays for what.

kajeet.com

Voce

Target: The rich and time pressed