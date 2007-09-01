How Green is Wal-Mart?

Energy-saving Stores
Goal: New stores to use 30% less energy; existing stores to reduce greenhouse-gas footprint by 20%.
Status:
Caveat: Wal-Mart now says new stores will be “25% to 30%” more efficient by 2009. Scott’s original goal was 30%.
Sustainably Farmed Shrimp
Goal: All shrimp to come from nonpolluting farms, certified by an NGO, by mid-2007.
Status: The company says all processing facilities, but not all farms, adhere to third-party standards.
Caveat: Wal-Mart now says farms will be 100% certified in the next 18 months.
Reducing packaging
Goal: Cut total packaging by 5% by 2013.
Status: This initiative, announced only last summer, roiled packaging companies and Wal-Mart’s suppliers. As an indicator of its seriousness, in February Wal-Mart introduced a “packaging scorecard” to assess supplier progress on package reduction. This fall, Wal-Mart and three major laundry-detergent makers will roll out concentrated liquid detergents with half the packaging.
Caveat: The goal sounds modest, but achieving it is harder than it sounds.